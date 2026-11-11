Satellite

Other Satellite Companies Not Excited About Rocket Lab-Iridium Deal

Rocket Lab and Iridium countered that concerns are unrelated to the $8 billion acquisition

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Other Satellite Companies Not Excited About Rocket Lab-Iridium Deal
Photo of Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck at the Government House in New Zealand in 2025 from Wikimedia Commons

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 – Other satellite companies are not excited about Rocket Lab’s $8 billion acquisition of Iridium.

SpaceX, Ligado, and Globalstar have asked federal regulators to scrutinize Iridium’s past conduct as it reviews the deal, arguing the company has repeatedly sought to delay competitors’ deployments with frivolous regulatory filings.

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