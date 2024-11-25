Sign in Subscribe
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Announces First Round of BEAD Applications

State to receive more than $1.16 billion in federal broadband funding

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), from Facebook

Nov. 25, 2024 – Broadband officials in the state of Pennsylvania announced last week that the state is accepting applications for federal funding under the nation’s largest broadband funding program.

“My Administration is moving quickly to solicit applications and drive out this historic funding so we can extend access to high-speed, affordable internet all across our Commonwealth by the end of this decade,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said in a Friday press release. “We’re committed to closing the digital divide in the Commonwealth, and this is another significant step forward in creating real opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.”

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority opened its first round of applications under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program on Nov. 22, 2024. The window will be open until Jan. 21, 2025.

The state is slated to receive more than $1.16 billion in federal funding from the BEAD program, which will go toward closing the gap between served and unserved in the state.

In opening its first round of applications, Pennsylvania became the 11th state to begin accepting applications for BEAD funding according to data compiled by Broadband Breakfast.

Pennsylvania expects to open a second 60-day window for applications after the first has concluded, though the state has not mentioned the dates through which the second window will be available.

