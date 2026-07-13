Pennsylvania Senate Advances Bill Allowing 18-Month Data Center Moratoriums
Lawmakers must weigh three competing state bills proposing bans ranging from 180 days to three years.
Lawmakers must weigh three competing state bills proposing bans ranging from 180 days to three years.
Utility regulators in Washington, Ohio, and Connecticut call FCC’s proposed recertification unnecessary.
The company is planning another test launch of its Starship rocket this week
The company is buying Cox for $34.5 billion
wealthy companies putting billions of dollars into data centers can afford to build renewable energy sources to power them.