Data Center

Pennsylvania Senate Advances Bill Allowing 18-Month Data Center Moratoriums

Lawmakers must weigh three competing state bills proposing bans ranging from 180 days to three years.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Pennsylvania Senate Advances Bill Allowing 18-Month Data Center Moratoriums
Photo of Pennsylvania Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, from the senator's site.

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 – Legislation that would allow Pennsylvania municipalities to temporarily halt new data center projects while updating local zoning rules advanced in the state Senate Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Senate Rules & Executive Nominations Committee voted 13-4 to approve Senate Bill 1345, sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks. The measure is one of three proposals before the General Assembly that would give state or local officials new authority to pause data center development.

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