Pennsylvania Senate Advances Bill Allowing 18-Month Data Center Moratoriums

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 – Legislation that would allow Pennsylvania municipalities to temporarily halt new data center projects while updating local zoning rules advanced in the state Senate Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Senate Rules & Executive Nominations Committee voted 13-4 to approve Senate Bill 1345 , sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks. The measure is one of three proposals before the General Assembly that would give state or local officials new authority to pause data center development.