💡 ■ ACLP: New York City Does Not Have a Broadband Availability Problem

■ SpaceX IPO Final Tally: $85.7 Billion in Gross Proceeds

■ NCTA: FCC Can’t Give 39% Cap Waiver to INYO-Scripps Deal

■ Google to Spend $1.5 Billion on Alabama Data Center

■ USF Tax to Hit 38.8% in Third Quarter, a Record

■ CPUC Slams AT&T’s Effort to Sunset Copper Networks

■ State Broadcasters Say FCC’s Regulatory Fee Process Remains Opaque

■ Charter Providing $1.1 Million in Digital Education Grants

■ ISP Arvig Named a Top Minnesota Workplace by Star Tribune

■ Chairman Rep. Guthrie Promotes Chris Sarley, Ryan P. Murphy

Merger: Roku once meant six in Japanese. Now it means 22 billion. Fox Corp.s agreement to acquire Roku for $22 billion marked a notable strategic turn for one of the country’s largest owners of a broadcast network, local TV stations and a major cable news channel. Instead of expanding its TV station or cable portfolio, Fox is paying $160 per share – $96 in cash and 0.9693 shares of Fox Class A stock – to deepen its position in streaming and connected‑TV technology. The Roku deal, announced June 15, would give Fox control of a platform reaching more than 100 million streaming households and pair Tubi with The Roku Channel, creating one of the largest U.S. streaming businesses. “Nothing has the upside and the massive scale and opportunity that this transaction has,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said on a June 15 call with Wall Street analysts. “… Bringing these two companies together really will help define the future of television in the United States and in many other markets around the world.” Last August, Fox launched Fox One, a $19.99 a month streaming app providing access to Fox Sports, Fox News, FS1, FS2, and the Big Ten Network unbundled from the cable package. (More after paywall)