Bankruptcy

Rural Broadband Provider RiverStreet Files for Bankruptcy, Agrees to Sell Assets to Oaktree

RiverStreet’s bankruptcy filing puts the future of its rural broadband operations in the hands of the courts.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

3 min read
Rural Broadband Provider RiverStreet Files for Bankruptcy, Agrees to Sell Assets to Oaktree
Photo of paperwork

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2026 - RiverStreet Communications has filed for bankruptcy and agreed to sell its assets to Oaktree Capital Management. 

RiverStreet filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while agreeing to sell substantially all of its assets to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, a move the rural broadband provider says will reduce debt and secure its long-term future. 

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