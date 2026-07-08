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Rural Utility Cooperative Awarded Grant to Study Broadband Needs in Northern New Mexico

Kit Carson Electric Cooperative will identify broadband gaps in three rural New Mexico communities

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

1 min read
Rural Utility Cooperative Awarded Grant to Study Broadband Needs in Northern New Mexico
Photo of New Mexico OBAE director Jeff Lopez speaking at a Tribal Broadband Convening event in New Mexico on Aug. 27, 2025, from Facebook.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – The New Mexico Office of Broadband and Expansion is providing a $100,000 broadband planning grant to Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Inc. to evaluate broadband needs in rural New Mexico communities.

New Mexico-based rural utility cooperative Kit Carson received the funds through the OBAE’s Grant, Writing, Engineering and Planning Program. The cooperative will use the grant to conduct engineering and feasibility work to determine service gaps and needs in three rural communities just north of Española. 

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Rural New Mexico Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Inc. Office of Broadband and Expansion Hernandez Chamita Alcalde Española Grant, Writing, Engineering, and Planning Program

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