Rural Utility Cooperative Awarded Grant to Study Broadband Needs in Northern New Mexico

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – The New Mexico Office of Broadband and Expansion is providing a $100,000 broadband planning grant to Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Inc. to evaluate broadband needs in rural New Mexico communities.

New Mexico-based rural utility cooperative Kit Carson received the funds through the OBAE’s Grant, Writing, Engineering and Planning Program. The cooperative will use the grant to conduct engineering and feasibility work to determine service gaps and needs in three rural communities just north of Española.