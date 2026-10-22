Cybersecurity

Rush to Patch AI-Discovered Software Vulnerability that Could Impact 70% of Websites

The flaws are in the software coding language PHP, which powers 70% of websites worldwide

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Rush to Patch AI-Discovered Software Vulnerability that Could Impact 70% of Websites
Photo of FBI seal displayed on podium in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2025, by Jenny Kane/AP

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 (AP) — Governments and corporations worked throughout the night on urgent security updates after the AI-assisted discovery of vulnerabilities in a programming language vital to 70% of websites globally.

Many government sites appeared to be functioning normally Thursday, but outages or limited service continued while security work was under way.

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Cybersecurity AP James Sullivan Sanae Takaichi Minoru Kihara AI FBI OpenAI Britain Japan PHP

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