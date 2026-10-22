Rush to Patch AI-Discovered Software Vulnerability that Could Impact 70% of Websites
The flaws are in the software coding language PHP, which powers 70% of websites worldwide
The flaws are in the software coding language PHP, which powers 70% of websites worldwide
Fiber and fixed wireless continue to pressure Comcast’s internet business
Ukrainian drone strikes on major Russian data centers have disrupted banking, e-commerce and other digital services
RiverStreet’s bankruptcy filing puts the future of its rural broadband operations in the hands of the courts.
The promises come as anti-data center sentiment has become a potent issue in the midterm election