Sen. Baldwin's Bill Would Guarantee Free Access Throughout Wisconsin to Watch NFL Packers
Wisconsin Democrat’s For the Fans bill would also ban league-owned streaming services from blacking out certain games on their platforms
Wisconsin Democrat’s For the Fans bill would also ban league-owned streaming services from blacking out certain games on their platforms
The author urges Congress to preserve Section 230 and the legal tradition of regulating bad actors rather than the technologies they use–especially AI.
Meanwhile, the FCC is seeking comment on how it might improve USAC
Promised tax revenue and job growth often fall short.
SkyFiber was awarded $180.6 million in BEAD funds last year after a stalled permitting process.
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