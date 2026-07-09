Sen. Markey to 'Step Down' in 2032 If He Wins a New Six-Year Term in 2026

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Ovah: Sen. Ed Markey says he will not seek another term in 2032 if he is re-elected in 2026.

After his first party primary debate on July 8 with opponent Rep. Seth Moulton in Chicopee, Mass., the Massachusetts Democrat said he wanted one more six‑year term to finish a progressive agenda that he has pursued for decades. Markey, 79, cited long‑running work on Medicare expansion, the Green New Deal, and expanding support for families. He won his first election to the U.S. House in 1976. He joined the Senate in 2013 after winning a special election.

“I need one more term to finish the agenda, this progressive agenda, and then I will step down, but we need to complete the agenda,” Markey told Hearst-owned WCVB, the ABC affiliate in Boston. “We need Medicare for all, we need the Green New Deal, we need to make sure we are fighting for every family who is out there who justifiably feels like they have been left behind.” (More after paywall)

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) speaking with reporters after his July 8 debate with Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) in Chicopee, Mass.