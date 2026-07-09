Sen. Markey to 'Step Down' in 2032 If He Wins a New Six-Year Term in 2026
Following his first election debate Wednesday with Rep. Seth Moulton in Chicopee, Markey, 79, tells reporters he needs a new term to finish his ‘progressive agenda’
Following his first election debate Wednesday with Rep. Seth Moulton in Chicopee, Markey, 79, tells reporters he needs a new term to finish his ‘progressive agenda’
A CPUC commissioner filed an alternative decision that would still approve the deal, but impose fewer conditions
The July 15 summit will address the problems and potential solutions to copper theft and infrastructure vandalism
The company found U.S. internet speeds can cause delays in AI performance.