Congress

Senators Affirm Need For U.S. Dominance In Space Exploration

The Artemis II mission is just the start, senators say.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
Senators Affirm Need For U.S. Dominance In Space Exploration
Photo of members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee, flight crew of Artemis II, and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, on May 12, 2026.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 – Senators stressed the importance of maintaining U.S. leadership in space exploration during a meeting Tuesday with the NASA Artemis II flight crew.

The discussion followed the committee’s unanimous passage of the NASA Reauthorization Act of 2026, legislation designed to continue funding and oversight for future lunar and deep space missions as the United States competes to remain at the forefront of the global space race.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, described the Artemis missions as critical to securing long-term American leadership in space exploration.

Post tagged in
Congress Space Ted Cruz Maria Cantwell Artemis II Senate Commerce SpaceX Amazon NASA

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