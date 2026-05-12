Senators Affirm Need For U.S. Dominance In Space Exploration

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 – Senators stressed the importance of maintaining U.S. leadership in space exploration during a meeting Tuesday with the NASA Artemis II flight crew.

The discussion followed the committee’s unanimous passage of the NASA Reauthorization Act of 2026, legislation designed to continue funding and oversight for future lunar and deep space missions as the United States competes to remain at the forefront of the global space race.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, described the Artemis missions as critical to securing long-term American leadership in space exploration.