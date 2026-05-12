Senators Affirm Need For U.S. Dominance In Space Exploration
The Artemis II mission is just the start, senators say.
The Artemis II mission is just the start, senators say.
The nation’s top public lands official said artificial intelligence will require major increases in U.S. energy production.
Holyoak became Utah's U.S. Attorney in November 2025.
America's physical AI future depends on a balanced spectrum strategy that pairs licensed auctions with expanded unlicensed and shared spectrum, the author urges.
An unsuccessful launch in April lost a satellite and will leave New Glenn rockets grounded until an investigation finishes.