Senators Demand Probe into Musk’s Russia Phone Calls

This isn’t the first time Musk’s actions have raised concerns about SpaceX's alignment with U.S. interests.

2 min read
Photo of Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and X.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 – Two U.S. Senators called for an urgent investigation into Starlink CEO Elon Musk’s connections with Russian officials on Friday, citing serious national security concerns.

The senators, Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., urged Attorney General Merrick Garland and a Defense Department official to assess whether Musk’s reported interactions with Russian officials could jeopardize his security clearance and SpaceX’s role as a government contractor.

“On October 25, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had multiple, high level conversations with Russian President Vladmir Putin as early as 2022, and sustained contact with high-level Russian officials, including Putin’s deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko,” the senators wrote in their letter

