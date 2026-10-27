Shentel

Shentel Announces 2026 Annual Dividend

Annual cash dividend rises by 9.1 percent as Christopher French is set to become non-executive chairman

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

1 min read
Shentel Announces 2026 Annual Dividend
Photo of Shentel vehicle, from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct.26, 2026 – The Board of Directors of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Oct. 21.

This 67th annual dividend coincided with the recent job transition of Shentel’s longtime leader Christopher E. French. French was Shentel’s President from 1988 to Sept. 2025 until he stepped down to take on the role of Executive Chairman. Shentel’s board named him as non-executive chairman effective Jan.1. As of Feb. 2026, French owns about 3.5% of Shentel shares outstanding. 

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
Shentel Washington October Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Christopher French Ed McKay February December. November

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Approves GCI-Quintillion Submarine Cable Deal to Strengthen Alaska Broadband FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Newsom Urged to Reject $1.4 Billion from BEAD over Net Neutrality BEAD Newsom Urged to Reject $1.4 Billion from BEAD over Net Neutrality NTIA O’Rielly Urges States to Speed Copper Network Retirement AT&T As the U.S. and China Form AI Blocs, Countries Are Increasingly Torn Between Them Donald Trump