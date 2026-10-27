Shentel Announces 2026 Annual Dividend

WASHINGTON, Oct.26, 2026 – The Board of Directors of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Oct. 21.

This 67th annual dividend coincided with the recent job transition of Shentel’s longtime leader Christopher E. French. French was Shentel’s President from 1988 to Sept. 2025 until he stepped down to take on the role of Executive Chairman. Shentel’s board named him as non-executive chairman effective Jan.1. As of Feb. 2026, French owns about 3.5% of Shentel shares outstanding.