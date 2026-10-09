SpaceX Acquiring Grain Spectrum to Support Mobile Ambitions
Analysts were still skeptical about the prospects of SpaceX competing with the carriers, but wireless stocks fell sharply on the news
Analysts were still skeptical about the prospects of SpaceX competing with the carriers, but wireless stocks fell sharply on the news
The proposed penalties come as the FCC scrutinizes subscriber eligibility
New Mexico has achieved 91% broadband connectivity as of 2026
The proposal calls for stronger federal oversight of Artificial Intelligence systems
Wall Street dumps AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon shares on Grain transaction news