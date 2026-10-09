Satellite

SpaceX Acquiring Grain Spectrum to Support Mobile Ambitions

Analysts were still skeptical about the prospects of SpaceX competing with the carriers, but wireless stocks fell sharply on the news

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
SpaceX Acquiring Grain Spectrum to Support Mobile Ambitions
Photo of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walking to accept the National Medal of Science on Oct. 8, 2026 in Washington by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 – SpaceX is set to acquire some low-band wireless spectrum, a bid to help its nascent mobile mobile service with indoor connectivity.

The satellite operator reached a deal to acquire Grain Management’s 800 MegaHertz (MHz) licenses, the companies announced Thursday evening.

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Satellite Wireless SpaceX Elon Musk Sam McHugh New Street Research peter supino walter piecyk Grain Management Dish Wireless Echostar Tim Farrar

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