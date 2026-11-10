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SpaceX Targets Nov. 13 for Historic Starship Launch

The mission could have major implications for the future economics of satellite communications and commercial spaceflight

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
SpaceX Targets Nov. 13 for Historic Starship Launch
Photo of launching Starship spacecraft

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2026 — SpaceX is targeting Friday, Nov. 13, for its next Starship test flight, which could mark a major milestone in the company's effort to make its rockets fully reusable.

The 15th Starship test flight will attempt to catch both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft as they return to Earth. SpaceX plans to use the mechanical arms of its launch tower at Starbase, Texas, to catch both stages rather than have them land in the ocean.

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