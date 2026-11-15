SpaceX’s Starship Returns From Orbit and Is Captured by Launch Pad Arms in a Dramatic First
It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for — the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space
It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for — the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space
The first-stage booster was diverted into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after Friday's liftoff and exploded. But the spacecraft still soared into orbit, delivering 26 Starlink satellites
Bessent said on Friday that Treasury, State, and Defense were in favor of adding Megaspeed to an export control list for months
Incumbents told the agency it will cost $4.33 billion to relocate
Craig Cowden will become CEO effective Jan. 4, J027