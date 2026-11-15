Space

SpaceX’s Starship Returns From Orbit and Is Captured by Launch Pad Arms in a Dramatic First

It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for — the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
SpaceX’s Starship Returns From Orbit and Is Captured by Launch Pad Arms in a Dramatic First
Photo of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship returning to its launch pad caught by launch pad arms following a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, by Eric Gay/AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 14, 2026 (AP) — SpaceX’s Starship made a triumphant return to Earth on Saturday, caught in midair by giant mechanical arms where its journey began 22 hours earlier.

It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for — the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space. But with the first-stage booster exploding shortly after Friday’s liftoff from Texas, the company fell short of its desired double catch, still the goal for accelerating moon and Mars travel.

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Space SpaceX Elon Musk Dan Huot Jared Isaacman Kate Tice Kennedy Space Center Blue Moon Blue Origin

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