Sparklight Mississippi Investments Total Nearly $36 Million

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 – Cable One is pouring new money into its southern Mississippi network.

The company said it has invested nearly $36 million over the past three years to expand and upgrade its regional Gulf Coast fiber infrastructure , according to a June 12 announcement . Cable One, which operates as Sparklight, now runs a 31,000‑mile fiber network across 24 states and serves about 1 million broadband customers nationally.