Briefs

Sparklight Mississippi Investments Total Nearly $36 Million

The move follows network upgrades in Texas and Arizona

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Sparklight Mississippi Investments Total Nearly $36 Million
Photo of Sparklight Senior Regional Director Charlie Oakes installing broadband service at a house in New Roads, Louisiana in April 2026.

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 – Cable One is pouring new money into its southern Mississippi network.

The company said it has invested nearly $36 million over the past three years to expand and upgrade its regional Gulf Coast fiber infrastructure, according to a June 12 announcement. Cable One, which operates as Sparklight, now runs a 31,000‑mile fiber network across 24 states and serves about 1 million broadband customers nationally.

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