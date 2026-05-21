Spectrum Creates Ultra-Low-Latency Internet

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 – Spectrum, the broadband brand of Charter Communications, is rolling out an ultra-low-latency internet to give users a faster and smoother internet connection.

Charter is joining T-Mobile in using the capability powered by L4S, a networking technology that decreases delays and offers low latency, low loss, and scalable throughput. Charter is working with companies like NVIDIA and other L4S developers to ensure standards are met to optimize the product.

FREE Members of Broadband Breakfast may access the first two paragraphs of all news stories. But to get full coverage, we invite you to become a PAID Breakfast Club Member. Free Members during Pro Hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET, Mon.-Fri.) First two paragraphs of each article

Unlimited Expert Opinions Free Members outside Pro Hours (before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m. ET) Up to 5 news articles/month

Unlimited Expert Opinions Paid Members ANYTIME Unlimited News Articles, including in Alerts

Exclusive Charts and Data

Special Paid Member spaces in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com

Videos from Broadband Breakfast in-person and LiveOnline archives