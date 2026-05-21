latency

Spectrum Creates Ultra-Low-Latency Internet

The brand is reducing internet delays with a new technology.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Spectrum Creates Ultra-Low-Latency Internet
Photo of Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President of Product for Charter Communications, July 2023, from the company.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 – Spectrum, the broadband brand of Charter Communications, is rolling out an ultra-low-latency internet to give users a faster and smoother internet connection.

Charter is joining T-Mobile in using the capability powered by L4S, a networking technology that decreases delays and offers low latency, low loss, and scalable throughput. Charter is working with companies like NVIDIA and other L4S developers to ensure standards are met to optimize the product. 

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