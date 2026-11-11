Strand Consult: Starlink’s Next Milestone Is Telecom Regulation
Strand Consult says Starlink’s mobile ambitions could bring on many new legal requirements
Akshaya Krishnan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 - Strand Consult argues that Starlink’s move into voice and mobile services could bring the regulatory obligations of a traditional telephone company.
Starlink has transformed satellite broadband from a niche service into a global connectivity platform. With roughly 12,500 satellites in orbit and growing direct-to-device capabilities, SpaceX can now extend mobile coverage through partnerships with terrestrial operators.
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