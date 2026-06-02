Study Shows ISPs Kicked in $11.4 billion in BEAD Matching Funds, Topping 25% Legal Minimum by 12 Percentage Points

💡 ■ Cogeco Takes Massive $1.2 Billion Impairment Charge Against U.S. ISP Breezeline

■ NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Asked to Testify Before House Panel

■ Analyst Supino to Starlink: Think about Buying AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile

■ Sen. Sanders: U.S. Should Own 50% of Major AI Companies

■ Insider Monkey: Charter Second-Most Oversold Stock in S&P 500

■ House Panel to Review Sweeping Digital Privacy Bill

■ U.S Ambassador Pete Hoekstra Wants Canada to Repeal Its Netflix Tax

■ Gigi Sohn: Ban Private Equity from Owning Majority of a Broadband ISP

■ Cliff Jones Named to Head FCC’s Laboratory Division

■ John Pascarelli Retires after Long Tenure at Mediacom

■ Witness List Emerges for June 4 Hearing on NextNav, PNT Topics

BEAD: A new study says the federal BEAD program is prompting far larger private‑sector broadband commitments than Congress ever required.

Researchers Alex Karras and Michael Santorelli of the Advanced Communications Law & Policy Institute at New York Law School, in a report released today, said that BEAD has driven $30.6 billion in total broadband investment across 54 states and territories. Internet providers have pledged $11.4 billion in matching funds — 37% of project costs and well above the program’s 25% minimum. (More after paywall)

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth