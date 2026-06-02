Policyband

Study Shows ISPs Kicked in $11.4 billion in BEAD Matching Funds, Topping 25% Legal Minimum by 12 Percentage Points

Internet providers have pledged $11.4 billion in matching funds — 37% of project costs and well above the program’s 25% minimum

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

10 min read
Study Shows ISPs Kicked in $11.4 billion in BEAD Matching Funds, Topping 25% Legal Minimum by 12 Percentage Points
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BEAD: A new study says the federal BEAD program is prompting far larger private‑sector broadband commitments than Congress ever required.

Researchers Alex Karras and Michael Santorelli of the Advanced Communications Law & Policy Institute at New York Law School, in a report released today, said that BEAD has driven $30.6 billion in total broadband investment across 54 states and territories. Internet providers have pledged $11.4 billion in matching funds — 37% of project costs and well above the program’s 25% minimum. (More after paywall)

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth
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