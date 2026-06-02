Study Shows ISPs Kicked in $11.4 billion in BEAD Matching Funds, Topping 25% Legal Minimum by 12 Percentage Points
Internet providers have pledged $11.4 billion in matching funds — 37% of project costs and well above the program’s 25% minimum
Internet providers have pledged $11.4 billion in matching funds — 37% of project costs and well above the program’s 25% minimum
Future launch schedule uncertain after Blue Origin explosion
The state wants input on whether federal rules impact its regulations.
The proposal would expand agencies’ ability to terminate awards after being issued.
The company said it would commit to doing so if the FCC waived buildout deadlines for the licenses.