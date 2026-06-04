Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Data Privacy Bill
Committee members expressed the need for a national privacy standard while also expressing concerns.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – Witnesses emphasized the importance of creating a national privacy standard during a Wednesday hearing. The House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade discussed the SECURE Data Act, a bill that would create a single federal framework for data privacy.
In his opening remarks, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., discussed the importance of having a bill that protects consumers while allowing businesses to grow. He said, “We have to innovate and also protect individuals' data.”