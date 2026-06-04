Privacy

Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Data Privacy Bill

Committee members expressed the need for a national privacy standard while also expressing concerns.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Data Privacy Bill
Photo of Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa. and Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Texas, during a hearing for the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade on June 3, 2026.

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – Witnesses emphasized the importance of creating a national privacy standard during a Wednesday hearing. The House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade discussed the SECURE Data Act, a bill that would create a single federal framework for data privacy.

In his opening remarks, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., discussed the importance of having a bill that protects consumers while allowing businesses to grow. He said, “We have to innovate and also protect individuals' data.” 

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Post tagged in
Privacy SECURE Data Act Brett Guthrie John Joyce Kate Goodloe Ashli Watter Caitriona Fitzgerald Tyler Bridegan House Subcommittee on Commerce Manufacturing and Trade House Energy & Commerce Committee

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