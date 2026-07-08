Privacy

Supreme Court Won’t Block Texas from Enforcing Law Requiring Age Verification for App Downloads

Plaintiffs suing to block the law include the Computer & Communications Industry Association.

Associated Press

Associated Press

1 min read
Supreme Court Won’t Block Texas from Enforcing Law Requiring Age Verification for App Downloads
Photo of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 29, 2026, by Mariam Zuhaib/AP.
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Privacy Supreme Court Texas Ken Paxton Samuel Alito

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