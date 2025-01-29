T-Mobile Plans 6 Million New Customers in 2025

Jan. 29, 2025 – This year, T-Mobile is gearing to add up to 6 million postpaid subscribers, expand satellite connectivity, and push into fiber and digital advertising — all under new leadership.

CEO Mike Sievert announced that Srini Gopalan will step in as T-Mobile’s new CEO on March 1, 2025. "I decided now is the time to… focus even more of my time on our longer-term opportunities and strategies. Srini is the right guy,” Sievert said of the transition.

Despite concerns about a cooling wireless market, T-Mobile remains bullish on customer growth. The company expects to add 5.5 to 6 million postpaid net new customers in 2025 — its highest-ever beginning-of-year guide.

The company continues to lead the fixed wireless access market, accounting for nearly 60% of all fixed wireless subscribers in the U.S. In Q4 2024, the company added 428,000 net high-speed internet customers, showing steady growth following 415,000 additions in Q3 and 406,000 in Q2.

Although Q4 2024 net additions dipped slightly, down from 541,000 in Q4 2023, demand remains strong — T-Mobile currently has over 1 million customers on its fixed wireless waiting list, unable to sign up due to network capacity constraints, company officials said. Despite this slowdown, T-Mobile has raised its long-term FWA target to 12 million subscribers by 2028, up from 7.5 million by 2025.

The company was on track to close several M&A deals in early to mid-2025, including the acquisition of USCellular assets and fiber joint ventures like MetroNet and LUMOS . "These mergers are highly accretive, expected to drive revenue and EBITDA growth,” Sievert said.

Still, wholesale revenue was expected to decline in 2025 due to TracFone and Dish offloading from T-Mobile’s network. "2025 will be the low point for wholesale revenue, and then we expect growth thereafter,” said Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president and chief financial officer at T-Mobile.

Satellite-to-phone service

The company has quietly begun beta testing its satellite-to-phone service in collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink , aiming to eliminate mobile dead zones by providing supplemental coverage from satellites in areas lacking traditional cellular infrastructure.

"We’ve been allowing people into our satellite-to-phone beta over the past few weeks. We’ve been emphasizing it more in the northern U.S., where satellite density is better. Pretty soon, there’s going to be a moment where we widen that aperture by quite a bit, and then we’ll move into full commercial service,” Sievert said.

Beyond network expansion, T-Mobile is diversifying into digital advertising announcing its acquisition of Vistar Media, marking an entry into the $10 billion out-of-home advertising industry. By leveraging customer data, T-Mobile will make billboards and digital ads measurable and interactive, providing advertisers with targeted, real-time audience insights.

"If you think about out-of-home advertising, there hasn’t been a lot of change in this industry, really, maybe forever. We think we can take this technology platform that Vistar has built, combined with the customer intelligence that T-Mobile has, and bring new features into outdoor advertising that can transform the industry,” Sievert said.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile said it was continuing to invest in AI-driven network optimization and slicing technology, reinforcing its long-term vision for smarter, more efficient connectivity. President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson detailed how AI was being deployed to optimize radio access networks (RAN) and dynamically allocate coverage based on user demand.

"We are applying AI gradually into the RAN… to analyze millions of data points across the network on a daily basis to understand exactly where customers need coverage, so we can allocate capital more efficiently,” Ewaldsson said.