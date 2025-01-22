Team Carr: New FCC Chairman Names His Senior Staff

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 – In one of his first moves, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has announced his top staff picks to help run the agency.

Carr, a Republican officially designated as FCC Chairman by President Donald Trump on Monday, said about the appointments: “I am honored that this talented team has agreed to join me in leading the FCC and ensuring that we deliver great results for the American people.”

Among the appointees were Scott Delacourt, who will serve as FCC Chief of Staff, and Greg Watson, who will serve as Chief of Staff for the Office of Chairman Carr.

Delacourt previously served as Chief of Staff and later as Deputy Bureau Chief for the FCC Wireless Telecommunications Bureau from 2003 to 2005.

More recently, Delacourt worked as a partner at the Wiley Rein law firm in Washington, D.C.

As the FCC’s Chief of Staff, Delacourt will oversee the commission’s broad strategic initiatives, management, policy, and operations.

Delacourt’s Wiley Rein colleague and former FCC General Counsel Tom Johnson congratulated him on the accomplishment in an X post Tuesday.

“Scott has the temperament, judgment, and substantive expertise necessary for this extremely important job. He will doubtless help [Carr] lead the agency into the Golden Age,” Johnson said.

Watson, Carr’s other major appointee, will focus on operations, policies, and communications directly related to the Chairman’s agenda.

Watson will have the additional responsibility of engaging with Congress and the Executive Branch in this externally oriented role.

Prior to his appointment, Watson worked as Policy Advisor and later as Chief of Staff to then-commissioner Carr.

Chairman Carr announced nine other appointments on Tuesday, including Arpan Sura, Senior Counsel for Spectrum and Technology; Danielle Thumann, Senior Counsel for Wireline, Public Safety, and Consumer Protection; and Erin Boone, Senior Counsel for Media and Enforcement.

All will report directly to Chairman Carr.