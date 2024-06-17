The United States of BEAD

State-by-state broadband pages for every U.S. state and territory.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2024 – As the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program for broadband infrastructure rolls out, we're finding that state-by-state differences matter.

Even with hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, some states are scrapped for funds to implement the signature broadband infrastructure program – BEAD – of the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

On the other hand, there are specific states that are expecting to get so much money from BEAD that they've created a specific name to cover activities separate from building infrastructure: "nondeployment" funds.

Further, some states have strong, or are developing, strong middle-mile programs. Middle-mile networks are the connectors from the internet exchange points to the hubs and nodes in neighborhood last-mile networks; other states have weak connections.

Middle-mile networks, which were the core activity of the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program of the Obama-Biden administration, are not deployed comprehensively, with vast differences on a state-by-state level.

At the California Broadband Summit hosted by CalMatters and Broadband Breakfast on June 5 in Sacramento, one of the key discussion points was the status of the state's Middle Mile Broadband Initiative:

California’s state-funded middle-mile project is facing a funding shortfall after the governor’s office rescinded promised money last month. Ensuring the project doesn’t leave behind communities looking to build local networks on that infrastructure is the program’s “highest priority,” its director said on Wednesday.

These distinctions matter. And in the more than 16 years that Broadband Breakfast has been covering America's broadband buildout, we've produced thousands of stories, hundreds of which are specifically devoted to state-by-state broadband deployment and adoption.

That's why Broadband Breakfast is pleased to roll out our state-by-state broadband pages, for every U.S. state and territory.

