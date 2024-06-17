Sign in Subscribe
The United States of BEAD

State-by-state broadband pages for every U.S. state and territory.

Drew Clark

Drew Clark

16 min read
Illustration by DALL-E

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2024 – As the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program for broadband infrastructure rolls out, we're finding that state-by-state differences matter.

Even with hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, some states are scrapped for funds to implement the signature broadband infrastructure program – BEAD – of the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

On the other hand, there are specific states that are expecting to get so much money from BEAD that they've created a specific name to cover activities separate from building infrastructure: "nondeployment" funds.

Flush With BEAD Cash, at Least 13 States Make Plans For ‘Nondeployment’ Funds
Several state offices expect to utilize nondeployment funds in conjunction with infrastructure deployment funds for BEAD.
Broadband BreakfastJericho Casper

Further, some states have strong, or are developing, strong middle-mile programs. Middle-mile networks are the connectors from the internet exchange points to the hubs and nodes in neighborhood last-mile networks; other states have weak connections.

Middle-mile networks, which were the core activity of the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program of the Obama-Biden administration, are not deployed comprehensively, with vast differences on a state-by-state level.

At the California Broadband Summit hosted by CalMatters and Broadband Breakfast on June 5 in Sacramento, one of the key discussion points was the status of the state's Middle Mile Broadband Initiative:

California’s state-funded middle-mile project is facing a funding shortfall after the governor’s office rescinded promised money last month. Ensuring the project doesn’t leave behind communities looking to build local networks on that infrastructure is the program’s “highest priority,” its director said on Wednesday.
California Middle-Mile Initiative Prioritizes Connecting Local Grant Applicants
The $3.8-billion program’s director said 107 grant applicants intend to connect to its infrastructure.
Broadband BreakfastJake Neenan

These distinctions matter. And in the more than 16 years that Broadband Breakfast has been covering America's broadband buildout, we've produced thousands of stories, hundreds of which are specifically devoted to state-by-state broadband deployment and adoption.

That's why Broadband Breakfast is pleased to roll out our state-by-state broadband pages, for every U.S. state and territory. (Click below to learn more about reporting from your state.) Are we missing some key reporting? Join the Broadband Breakfast Community, or email us at community@breakfast.media.

Targeted broadband conferences

Following up on the California Broadband Summit in the country's most populous state, Broadband Breakfast is teaming up with regional and state players to conduct additional BEAD Implementation Summits.

We're also continuing to attend and report on other BEAD and broadband conferences, including next week's ARConnect, by the Arkansas State Broadband Office.

Broadband Breakfast is considering locations in the Midwest, New England, and the South and Southwest. Got thoughts? Email me at drew@breakfast.media.

Reporting from Washington

As is usual, we'd like to highlight some of the most interesting and unique work over the past week or so here on Broadband Breakfast.

First are Expert Opinion pieces. Got a viewpoint to share? Email commentary@breakfast.media:

Bridging the Digital Divide with LEO Satellites
For consumers, the competition from LEOs will undoubtedly improve broadband connectivity and offerings to these rural areas.
Broadband BreakfastSarah Thacker
How Learning to Cooperate Expands Mobile Broadband Access
Greater internet access is increasing demand for a dense 5G network
Broadband BreakfastFergal Lawlor
No ‘Scam’ Dunk: Help Older Adults Avoid Fraud and Scams
Losses due to scams continue to increase with adoption of high-speed internet.
Broadband BreakfastDebra Berlyn

But there's been some great reporting on Broadband Breakfast as well. Among the stories on the Affordable Connectivity Program:

Shentel Concerned About Rate Regulation by BEAD
‘The potential for having to set certain prices for low-income customers’ is a concern to Shentel.
Broadband BreakfastTed Hearn
TruConnect Asking FCC to Approve Lifeline Certification
The company says it could transition former ACP subscribers to other subsidized plans.
Broadband BreakfastJake Neenan
Vernonburg Group Calls for Urgent Universal Service Overhaul
Trade groups join a push to use USF to fund affordable connectivity efforts.
Broadband BreakfastMichael D. Melero

Among the other topics from the FCC include the changed rules involving the Citizens Broadband Radio Service:

FCC Announces New Rules Expanding CBRS Coverage
Updated interference modeling puts 72 million more people in uninterrupted service areas, the agency said.
Broadband BreakfastJake Neenan

And, of course, the latest drama on net neutrality:

Court Issues Speedy Briefing Schedule in Net Neutrality Case
The Clerk said responses to the FCC’s motion to move the case ‘shall be filed on or before Monday, June 17, 2024.’
Broadband BreakfastTed Hearn

And the all-important Universal Service Fund:

Supreme Court Will Not Review Legality of FCC’s Universal Service Fund
A conservative advocacy group has been challenging the $8 billion fund in court.
Broadband BreakfastJake Neenan

Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19

Finally, Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19. Broadband Breakfast is pleased to be a Social Media Partner of MMTC, Black Churches 4 Digital Equity, and others for the Inaugural 2024 Juneteenth National Digital Equity Bible Study on June 19, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT, and running for two hours. The event is dedicated to fostering digital equity and literacy within the Black community.

Juneteenth National Digital Equity Bible Study
This event will occur at the Greater Grace: Temple of David in Detroit, Michigan, and streamed online via Zoom.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

This event will occur at the Greater Grace: Temple of David, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit, Michigan and simultaneously streamed online via Zoom:

Register MMTC's Juneteenth Event on Zoom

Event Highlights:

  • Educational Workshops: Learn about critical funding opportunities coming to states this fall to help end the digital divide.
  • Leadership Speeches: Gain insights from a keynote address by renowned Black national Faith Leader Rev. Dr. Renita J. Weems.
  • Music and Cultural Celebrations: Experience uplifting musical performances that embody the spirit of Juneteenth and the drive towards a digitally inclusive future.
  • Interactive Sessions: Participate in in-person and virtual workshops led by the White House State Broadband leaders, NTIA FPOs, and FCC leadership, offering a platform to voice your feedback on digital equity processes.

State Broadband Efforts

Every U.S. state and territory

Visit United States of Broadband

State-by-state broadband pages

Alabama
Alabama is also electing to use one of the NTIA’s optional modifications to the model process.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Alaska
The Alaska Broadband Office is not expecting to have any of its $1 billion BEAD allocation left over after funding new infrastructure.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
American Samoa
The Biden Administration Awarded nearly $1.4 million to American Samoa in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants in May 2023.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Arizona
Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva introduced legislation in November 2023 that would bring broadband connectivity to public parks and lakes.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Arkansas
Arkansas expects its $1 billion BEAD allocation will be enough to serve the 190,000 homes and businesses in the state without adequate internet.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
California
California proposed to regard areas served by digital subscriber line and fixed wireless as ineligible for BEAD.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Colorado
In response to BEAD, in 2023 Colorado passed legislation, S.B. 183, removing state restrictions on community broadband networks.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Connecticut
In late 2022, New Haven decided not to build its own new municipal broadband network.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Delaware
Delaware was among the first five states to receive NTIA approval of Volume 1 of the state’s plan for BEAD deployment.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
District of Columbia
In December 2023, the U.S. Treasury Department approved $22.5M in Capital Projects Funding to provide community connectivity.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Florida
Florida was the last state to release Volume 2 of its BEAD initial proposal on November 22, 2023.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Georgia
Georgia shares concerns about broadband provided on cellular networks.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Guam
Guam received a $156 million allocation under BEAD, and a $14 million under the Treasury Capital Projects Fund
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Hawaii
The University of Hawaii is overseeing the BEAD grant process in the state.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Idaho
Idaho allocated $120 million in Treasury Capital Projects Fund toward 18 broadband projects.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Illinois
University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois Soybean Association have been involved in the state’s broadband effort.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Indiana
The Broadband Ready Community program, established in 2015, recognizes cities that meet broadband deployment requirements.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Iowa
Iowa is electing to accept speed tests as evidence in challenges, provided they meet methodological requirements.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Kansas
The state is processing claims of incorrect broadband data ahead of funding infrastructure with $451 million.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Kentucky
In September 2023, local counties in Kentucky received $386 million toward high-speed internet expansion.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Louisiana
Louisiana in December 2023 became the first state to have its BEAD broadband grant proposal approved by the NTIA.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Maine
Maine was among the first state to submit its 5-year broadband action plan to the NTIA in June 2023.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Maryland
Maryland broadband office director Rick Gordon warned entities to do due diligence when declaring locations to be served.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Massachusetts
The state expects ‘few or no’ underserved households will remain by the time subgrantee selection begins.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Michigan
A small Michigan island is asking the FCC to require broadband carriers receiving federal funds to lay fiber-optic cable.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Minnesota
An official from the Minnesota League of Municipalities said that small cities should be included in the definition of ‘rural.’
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Mississippi
The Mississippi Broadband Association is setting up a fund to support connectivity and digital literacy in the state.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Missouri
The state broadband office is planning to administer two rounds of funding for its $1.7 billion in BEAD money.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Montana
The state lunched its BEAD challenge process on Jan. 19, under which it will receive $629 million to improve broadband.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Nebraska
Nebraska has an outright ban on public entities providing broadband services on a retail or wholesale level.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Nevada
Nevada plan to extend the underserved designation to locations receiving fixed wireless broadband on licensed spectrum.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
New Hampshire
New Hampshire expects its $196 million in BEAD funds will be enough to get broadband to the 36,000 locations that lack.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
New Jersey
The state’s director of broadband access has a mission to connect students and low-income households to high-speed internet.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
New Mexico
Applicants for the Connect New Mexico fund are required to offer a low-cost option and participate in federal and state affordability programs.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
New York
More than $228 million was allocated to launch the ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program to foster open access.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
North Carolina
President Joe Biden travelled to the state in January 2023 to announce an $82 million investment from the Capital Projects Fund.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
North Dakota
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in North Dakota.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Northern Mariana Islands
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in the Northern Mariana Islands.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Ohio
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Ohio.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Oklahoma
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Oklahoma.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Oregon
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Oregon.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Pennsylvania
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Pennsylvania.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Puerto Rico
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Puerto Rico.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Rhode Island
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Rhode Island.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
South Carolina
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in South Carolina.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
South Dakota
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in South Dakota.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Tennessee
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Tennessee.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Texas
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Texas.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
U.S. Virgin Islands
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Utah
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Utah.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Vermont
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Vermont.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Virginia
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Virginia.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Washington
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Washington.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
West Virginia
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in West Virginia.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Wisconsin
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Wisconsin.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
Wyoming
Get a snapshot view of broadband initiatives in Wyoming.
Broadband BreakfastState Broadband
