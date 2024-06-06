Juneteenth National Digital Equity Bible Study
This event will occur at the Greater Grace: Temple of David in Detroit, Michigan, and streamed online via Zoom.
Broadband Breakfast is pleased to be a Social Media Partner of MMTC, Black Churches 4 Digital Equity, and others for the Inaugural 2024 Juneteenth National Digital Equity Bible Study on June 19, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT, and running for two hours. The event is dedicated to fostering digital equity and literacy within the Black community.
This event will occur at the Greater Grace: Temple of David, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit, Michigan and simultaneously streamed online via Zoom:
Event Highlights:
- Educational Workshops: Learn about critical funding opportunities coming to states this fall to help end the digital divide.
- Leadership Speeches: Gain insights from a keynote address by renowned Black national Faith Leader Rev. Dr. Renita J. Weems.
- Music and Cultural Celebrations: Experience uplifting musical performances that embody the spirit of Juneteenth and the drive towards a digitally inclusive future.
- Interactive Sessions: Participate in in-person and virtual workshops led by the White House State Broadband leaders, NTIA FPOs, and FCC leadership, offering a platform to voice your feedback on digital equity processes.