Broadband Breakfast is pleased to be a Social Media Partner of MMTC, Black Churches 4 Digital Equity, and others for the Inaugural 2024 Juneteenth National Digital Equity Bible Study on June 19, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT, and running for two hours. The event is dedicated to fostering digital equity and literacy within the Black community.

This event will occur at the Greater Grace: Temple of David, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit, Michigan and simultaneously streamed online via Zoom:

Event Highlights:

Learn about critical funding opportunities coming to states this fall to help end the digital divide. Leadership Speeches: Gain insights from a keynote address by renowned Black national Faith Leader Rev. Dr. Renita J. Weems .

Gain insights from a keynote address by renowned Black national Faith Leader Rev. Dr. . Music and Cultural Celebrations: Experience uplifting musical performances that embody the spirit of Juneteenth and the drive towards a digitally inclusive future.

Experience uplifting musical performances that embody the spirit of Juneteenth and the drive towards a digitally inclusive future. Interactive Sessions: Participate in in-person and virtual workshops led by the White House State Broadband leaders, NTIA FPOs, and FCC leadership, offering a platform to voice your feedback on digital equity processes.