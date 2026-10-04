AI

Trump Names National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton to Lead Federal AI Task Force

The announcement Sunday comes after Trump hosted top executives of AI companies at the White House last week

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
Trump Names National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton to Lead Federal AI Task Force
Photo of Jay Clayton testifing during a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2026, by Mariam Zuhaib/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2026 (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday tapped Jay Clayton, his director of national intelligence, to lead a new government task force on artificial intelligence.

Trump is calling it the “Super Intelligence Force,” because he has tried to rebrand AI as “super intelligence.” The announcement comes after Trump hosted top executives of AI companies at the White House last week and said they had signed a voluntary accord that would effectively self-police the development of the technology.

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The task force will coordinate the federal effort "to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans,” Trump in a post on social media Sunday.

The task force will reach out to consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, critical infrastructure providers and AI companies, the Republican president said.

Others on the task force include the Federal Trade Commission's chairman, Andrew Ferguson; Emil Michael, the Pentagon’s chief technology officer; and Scott Kupor, the director of the Office of Personnel Management.

The group will report to Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

This article was written by the Associated Press.

Post tagged in
AI AP Donald Trump Susie Wiles Andrew Ferguson Emil Michael Scott Kupor Defense Department FTC

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