Trump Vows to Restore Free Speech in Inauguration Speech

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 – Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, pledging to deliver what he called the “complete restoration of America.”

In his inaugural address, Trump vowed to "stop all government censorship," "bring back free speech to America," and reverse what he described as the failings of his predecessor’s administration.

“Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to silence its people,” Trump declared from the U.S. Capitol, framing his return to the presidency as a mandate for sweeping change.

In his first hours in office, Trump announced an ambitious slate of executive orders, with 25 expected to be signed by day’s end. Among them were measures to delay the TikTok ban , roll back energy regulations, and accelerate immigration reforms.

The TikTok decision follows the app’s shutdown and restart in the U.S. over the weekend. Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to announce his intervention, posting that he intended to “save TikTok.”

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security,” Trump wrote Sunday .

In the telecommunications sphere, Trump’s return signals a stated push toward deregulation and private-sector-driven solutions. Last Thursday, Trump outlined his Federal Communications Commission’s priorities on Truth Social , pledging to “cut regulations at a record pace, protect free speech, and ensure every American has access to affordable and fast Internet.”

It was also the first time Trump personally emphasized broadband affordability — a priority previously voiced by Vice President J.D. Vance, who spoke in support of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Also at the forefront of Trump’s telecom agenda was the goal of curbing content moderation, which he described as reinstating free speech. He tapped Brendan Carr to lead the FCC, who has signaled an aggressive push to revisit Section 230 — the law shielding online platforms from liability for user-generated content and their moderation practices.

Carr, along with Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz, have long accused platforms of “censoring” conservative viewpoints.

Trump’s deregulatory approach likely extends to energy and broadband policies. He has already pledged to dismantle many of Biden’s energy initiatives, including reversing the ban on offshore oil and gas drilling.

“We will drill, baby, drill,” Trump declared during his inaugural address.

On broadband, Trump appointees, including House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie, have signaled potential reforms to the Biden’s administration’s flagship broadband expansion program – the $42.5 billion Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

“We’re prepared to put the country on a new course where we close the digital divide and make sure everyone can enjoy the exciting technological developments that have only just begun,” Guthrie said Thursday.

Additionally, Trump has openly criticized the BEAD program’s guidelines, particularly its preference for wireline broadband, and has argued for prioritizing low-Earth orbit satellite broadband solutions like Elon Musk’s Starlink. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2024, Trump dismissed the program’s effectiveness, calling its deployment too slow.

“They could have gotten Starlinks to everybody with that kind of money,” Trump said, referring to BEAD’s $42.5 billion allocation.

Musk’s influence over Trump’s broadband agenda appears significant. As the CEO of SpaceX and its satellite internet division Starlink, Musk has championed satellite-based solutions as the future of connectivity. In his inaugural address, Trump also stated his intention to plant the American flag on Mars, and Musk was seen cheering wildly.

Musk’s critiques of the BEAD government broadband programs, combined with his close relationship with Trump and the visibility he commands as owner of the X microblogging platform, have positioned Musk as a central figure in shaping Trump’s views on broadband policy.