Data Center

Ukraine's Strikes on Russian Data Centers Disrupt Key Services and Derail AI Research

Ukrainian drone strikes on major Russian data centers have disrupted banking, e-commerce and other digital services

Associated Press

Associated Press

6 min read
Ukraine's Strikes on Russian Data Centers Disrupt Key Services and Derail AI Research
Photo of a food delivery driver in Moscow, Russia on Oct. 11, 2026, by Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Oct. 22, 2026 (AP) – Russia prides itself on its digital advances — from an extensive e-commerce services sector to ambitious plans for developing artificial intelligence.

But now, some of the key data centers at the heart of its technical prowess have been knocked out by Ukrainian drone attacks in the 4 1/2-year-old full-scale invasion, suffering damage that could take a long time to repair.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
Data Center Ukraine Russia Mikhail Klimarev Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Nick Reiners Yandex Connor Martin AI Chips AP

Read more

Popular Tags

Citizens Broadband Radio Users Depend on Free Tier, New America Says FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Public Knowledge Expands Broadband Team BEAD NTIA on Track to Finish Spectrum Study by December NTIA AT&T Said It Added Record 769,000 Internet Connections in Third Quarter AT&T Ukraine's Strikes on Russian Data Centers Disrupt Key Services and Derail AI Research Donald Trump