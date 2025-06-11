Sign in Subscribe
United Airlines Pauses Starlink Wi-Fi

Aircraft report ‘static interference’ with Starlink.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

1 min read
Photo of a United Airlines plane, used with permission

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2025 – United Airlines temporarily shut off Starlink Wi-Fi connections on two dozen aircraft.

United told Broadband Breakfast that “United and Starlink teams are working together to address a small number of reports of static interference during the operation of the Wi-Fi system.”

United said that it “is fairly common” to have problems with new Wi-Fi networks, and will be flying those planes without Wi-Fi while waiting for the problem to be solved.

Regardless of the problem, United reported to Broadband Breakfast: “We are still on track to have Starlink available on our full two-cabin regional fleet by the end of the year.”

No further comment has been made by Starlink.

