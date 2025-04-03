United to Launch Starlink Wi-Fi in May

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 — United will become the first major U.S. airline to offer SpaceX’s Starlink internet service across its entire fleet, beginning with regional jets.

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved the first aircraft type — the Embraer 175 — and United expects its first Starlink-equipped flight to take off in May, just eight months after signing the deal with Starlink parent SpaceX.

“Customers are going to love this experience,” said Grant Milstead, United’s Vice President of Digital Technology. “We think it will give them yet another reason to choose United.”

Installations will begin immediately, with United aiming to equip 40 regional aircraft per month. The entire two-cabin regional fleet, totaling more than 300 planes, is expected to be outfitted by the end of the year. The airline ultimately plans to bring Starlink connectivity to over 1,000 aircraft.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, provides high-speed, low-latency satellite internet from low Earth orbit – about 340 miles above the planet. The system offers speeds up to 250 Mbps—nearly 50 times faster than the WiFi currently being offered on United airplanes—and supports streaming, online gaming, and video calls across multiple devices. The service will be free for MileagePlus members, with no data caps.

Other carriers already offering or piloting Starlink include Hawaiian Airlines, WestJet, airBaltic, Air France, SAS, Qatar Airways, and Air New Zealand. Hawaiian was among the first to offer the Starlink service fleetwide, drawing praise for its speed and reliability.