USDA Announces $173 Million in Additional ReConnect Funding

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 – The federal effort to connect rural residents and businesses to broadband internet access received new funding under a program aimed at closing the digital divide .

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that $173 million was made available through the ReConnect Program’s fifth round of funding to connect rural populations in 10 states.

According to USDA, the funding will help to support more than 8,000 people, 179 businesses, 894 farms and 12 anchor institutions.

Of the $173 million funding package, more than $150 million went to nine members of the NTCA – the Rural Broadband Association, a number that represents roughly 87 percent of the total funding package.

“On behalf of NTCA and our members, I look forward to continued collaboration with USDA and others to connect the unconnected in rural America and to keep them connected,” said NTCA Executive Vice President Mike Romano.

Thursday’s investments will connect rural residents of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Virginia.