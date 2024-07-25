Utilities Seek Greater Cooperation From Broadband Providers

“Pole replacements are not a barrier to broadband deployment… the FCC should encourage negotiations between utilities and attaching entities,” utilities say

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 – A major utilities trade association urged the Federal Communications Commission to facilitate greater cooperation between pole owners and broadband providers.

“Pole replacements are not a barrier to broadband deployment and… the FCC should encourage negotiations between utilities and attaching entities,” said Brett Kilbourne, Senior Vice President of Policy and General Counsel at the Utilities Technology Council, in a July 22 letter to the FCC.

UTC's comments came amid ongoing tensions between broadband providers and pole owners over delayed attachments and expensive rates.

One area of common contention UTC sought to resolve was the delays in large pole orders, sometimes defined as orders exceeding 3,000 poles. UTC attributed delayed pole arrivals to insufficient resources, including a shortage of "qualified contractors."

When projects funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program begin to roll out, experts anticipate continued delays in pole attachments due to the high demand.

UTC, based in Virginia, represents utility companies across the country, including Southern Company, Pacific Gas & Electric and Eversource Energy.

UTC affirmed that utilities were working in good faith to allocate resources efficiently with regard to large orders, and it encouraged the FCC to facilitate negotiations between utilities and attaching entities.

Broadband industry leaders have previously criticized the FCC for not establishing required timelines for large orders, causing delays in major infrastructure projects.

Despite these delays, UTC cautioned against other entities resorting to "self-help remedies'' or shortcuts that could jeopardize safety and reliability.

UTC, however, appeared open to one-touch make ready policies that would allow internet service providers themselves to make poles ready if the utility were struggling to get it done.

UTC also urged the commission to improve the situation by encouraging attaching entities to make more efficient use of existing space on poles.

UTC also reaffirmed pole owners' commitment to closing the digital divide.

“Utilities support broadband deployment and bridging the digital divide, including by providing pole attachments at rates, terms and conditions that are just and reasonable,” UTC said.