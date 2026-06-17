Verizon Relying on Dr. Evil to Breed Consumer Loyalty to New Pricing Plans

💡 ■ AT&T Names Jennifer Biry to Replace Retiring CFO Pascal Desroches

■ Comcast Promising Same-Day Home Delivery of Wi-Fi Gateways

■ Analyst: Fox Can ‘Set Rules for Competitors’ as Roku’s New Owner

■ Grain Consolidates Its Ritter, Great Plains ISPs under Rightfiber Brand

■ Nexstar Launches Website to Defend TEGNA Transaction

■ Groups to FCC: AT&T Does Not Have “Adequate Replacements’ for COLR in California

■ In So Many Words, NAB Says Musk’s SpaceX Should Pick Up More of FCC’s Regulatory Fees

■ SHLB: FCC Can’t Defund the $2.3 Billion E-Rate Program

■ Zayo Group Asks FCC to Preserve Special Construction Projects under E‑Rate

■ FCC Spectrum Auction Soars above $3 Billion, Saving EchoStar Millions

■ People: Greg Saphier Leaving Motion Picture Association to join Shape Advocacy

Plans: Verizon is scrapping activation and upgrade fees as part of a broad push to simplify its offerings and redefine customer loyalty. “We’re fundamentally reshaping Verizon inside and out to put the customer at the center of everything we do,” Verizon CEO Dan Schulman said. The wireless company on June 16 unveiled Verizon Simplicity, a new wireless plan that gives all customers access to its top 5G network with no tiers and what it calls the industry’s most streamlined pricing structure. Verizon also introduced Verizon One, a combined mobile and 500 Mbps home Internet plan aimed at new customers. Verizon One bundles wireless and home Internet into a single $70 monthly bill, with taxes and fees included. “We think it’s too early to tell if this is positive or negative for Verizon as we’ll have to see consumer reception,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel said. (More after paywall)