Verizon Requests License to Operate Pacific Fiber Cable

WASHINGTON, August 5, 2024 - Verizon is seeking a federal license to operate a submarine cable system linking Hawaii and California.

“[This segment] provides high capacity connectivity and backhaul for traffic between Hawaii and the continental United States and is a valuable option for transpacific capacity and diversity,” Verizon said in a July 25 filing at the Federal Communications Commission.

The proposed segment will link Makaha, Hawaii, to Morro Bay, Calif., via an underwater fiber-optic network. The segment will also be co-owned by the Hawaiian Telcom Services Company (Hawtel).

Verizon has requested that the FCC exempt the cable system from common carrier regulation, arguing that it will be leased to other businesses rather than being made available for general public use.

The filing was submitted by Verizon representatives Jennifer L. Kostyu, Adam D. Krinsky and Timothy J. Cooney.

One factor the FCC is likely to consider in the request is national security. Because of the potentially sensitive data transfers over undersea cables, experts believe bad actors might target these strategic networks, especially in the case of a military conflict.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that sources within the State Department have warned tech platforms like Google and Meta that Chinese repair ships could be spying on their fiber cables.