Vermont to Receive $5.3 Million in Digital Equity Funds

Nov. 21, 2024 – Federal and state broadband officials met Thursday to discuss the state of Vermont’s efforts to close the digital divide in connection with federal broadband funding programs.

“This is really our chance to connect everyone in America and everyone in Vermont with the tools that they need to thrive in the modern digital economy,” National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson said in the online briefing. “This is our generation's big infrastructure moment.”

Vermont is set to receive $5.3 million in federal funding from the NTIA’s $1.44 billion Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program. The funding, according to Vermont Community Broadband Board Executive Director Christine Hallquist, will flow to communities that have been impacted the most by the digital divide.

Hallquist and Davidson were joined on the briefing call by VCBB Chair Patty Richards, VCBB Digital Equity Officer Britaney Watson and VCBB Communications and Outreach Manager Herryn Herzog. The call was moderated by NTIA Office of Public Affairs Deputy Director Margaret McGill.