Vice President-elect Vance Resigns from his Senate Seat
Vance, a member of the the Senate Commerce Committee, supported the ACP.
Blake Ledbetter
WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2025 – Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio.) formally announced that he will be resigning from his Senate seat on Friday. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will now be tasked with filling the opening.
Vance is scheduled to become the 50th Vice President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025 at a ceremony on Capitol Hill.
Vance, who served on the Senate Commerce Committee last year, was a strong supporter of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which ran out of full funding on May 31, 2024 and was not extended.
The ACP provided subsidized broadband connections to 23 million low-income U.S. households. The program provided discounts to more than 1 million Ohio residents alone.
Vance fought hard to continue the ACP. He was an original co-sponsor of a bipartisan, bicameral bill introduced in January 2024 designed to continue funding the program. The bill was never brought to the House floor despite having 263 cosponsors at the time funding ran dry.