Vice President-elect Vance Resigns from his Senate Seat

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2025 – Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio.) formally announced that he will be resigning from his Senate seat on Friday. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will now be tasked with filling the opening.

Vance is scheduled to become the 50th Vice President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025 at a ceremony on Capitol Hill.

Vance, who served on the Senate Commerce Committee last year, was a strong supporter of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which ran out of full funding on May 31, 2024 and was not extended.

The ACP provided subsidized broadband connections to 23 million low-income U.S. households. The program provided discounts to more than 1 million Ohio residents alone.