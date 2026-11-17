WASHINGTON Nov. 17, 2026 — Vistabeam and Mountain West Technologies are merging to expand broadband infrastructure across Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming, with plans to invest $125 million in fiber and fixed wireless networks.

The combined company will operate under the Vistabeam brand and serve more than 15,000 subscribers across the three states. The planned investment will focus on southeastern Wyoming and Colorado's Front Range, using private funding alongside state and federal programs, including the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program .

The merger brings together Vistabeam, a family-owned provider headquartered in Gering, Nebraska, and Mountain West Technologies, a fiber and fixed wireless provider based in Casper, Wyoming . Vistabeam CEO Matt Larsen said the investment will strengthen regional broadband infrastructure while maintaining local customer support.

“We're putting $125 million into Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming to build a world-class network while keeping customer care local,” Larsen said.

Vistabeam has already participated in federally funded broadband deployment . In May 2026, the company connected what it described as the nation's first reported BEAD-funded household near Ogallala, Nebraska. The connection delivered speeds exceeding 800 megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 200 Mbps upstream, surpassing BEAD's minimum speed requirement of 100/20 Mbps.

Mountain West CEO Kyle Ridgeway said the merger will bring network upgrades to the Wyoming communities the company currently serves while retaining its local support teams.

Mountain West customers will transition to Vistabeam's billing system, service packages and customer portal over the coming months. The companies said customers should experience no interruption in service during the transition.

Vistabeam said it will announce specific project timelines and service launch dates as plans for the network upgrades are finalized.