Clearwave, Visionary Broadband to Combine, Forming 17-State Fiber Platform

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2026 – Clearwave and Visionary Broadband have signed a definitive agreement to combine, creating a fiber platform spanning 17 states and reaching approximately 700,000 homes and businesses.

The combined company will bring together Clearwave’s operations across the Southeast and Midwest with Visionary’s network in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico and Washington. The companies said the transaction would give them greater scale to accelerate fiber construction and expand their reach into additional communities.

Clearwave, operating under the Clearwave Fiber and Point Broadband brands, is focused on expansion of its residential and business fiber service, including in underserved markets. Visionary, founded in 1994, provides fiber and fixed wireless service in the western United States and has built networks in rural communities and difficult terrain.

David Armistead, Clearwave's chief executive, will lead the combined company. Visionary CEO Brian Worthen will focus on growth in the West and other company growth initiatives.

“Scale only matters if it makes us better for the people we serve,” Armistead said in announcing the agreement. He said the companies share an approach centered on building and operating networks while maintaining customer service.

Worthen said the combination would provide Visionary with additional scale to speed fiber construction. Visionary was among the first broadband providers to bring fiber to a dozen rural Wyoming communities, according to the companies.

The deal is backed by Clearwave's longtime investors GTCR and Berkshire Partners, which the companies said will continue supporting the combined platform's growth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combination comes as independent fiber providers seek greater scale to finance network construction and compete across a broadband market increasingly shaped by consolidation . For Clearwave and Visionary, the agreement would create a platform with operations stretching from the Southeast and Midwest to the Mountain West and Pacific Northwest.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.