Wireless

McDonald’s Serves Fast Food with Fast Wi-Fi

McDonald’s outperformed major competitors on both speed and consistency

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
McDonald’s Serves Fast Food with Fast Wi-Fi
Photo of McDonald's storefront, from Seed Oil Scout

WASHINGTON Sept. 30, 2026 – McDonald’s serves yummy french fries. Its Wi-Fi is pretty tasty, too. 

McDonald’s Wi-Fi service offers the fastest reliable, high-speed internet among major quick‑service restaurants, QSRs, according to a Sept. 30 report from Ookla.

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Ookla’s Speedtest, a popular service that measures internet connection, reported that McDonald’s outperformed major competitors on both speed and consistency. It surpassed Starbucks by delivering median download speeds nine times faster and median upload speeds seven times faster. 

Ookla additionally ranked McDonald’s Wi-Fi second overall among national QSRs ahead of Panera Bread, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Panda Express. 

While the report noted McDonald's still relies heavily on Wi‑Fi 5 even as Wi‑Fi 6 has become the national standard, so do all other QSRs. 

As a global, multi-billion dollar company, McDonald's offers free high-speed internet access in more locations than any other QSR. Along with business competition and advancing with the times, Ookla emphasizes that fast WiFi demonstrates a true prioritization of customer experience.

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Wireless McDonald's Washington September AT&T Ookla Ookla speed test Starbucks Panera Bread Chick-fil-A Taco Bell Pizza Hut Domino's Panda Express

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