TDS Telecom to Acquire Granite State Communications

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 – TDS Telecommunications moved to expand in New Hampshire in a deal to acquire fiber and voice provider Granite State Communications.

On Tuesday, TDS and Granite State signed a purchase agreement that is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. The move joins together two long‑established internet providers, leaving TDS Telecom to gain more than 11,000 fiber service addresses.

“This acquisition marks an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver world-class connectivity with an excellent customer experience,” said TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen. “By welcoming Granite State into the TDS family, we are not only expanding our fiber network but also strengthening our commitment to the New Hampshire communities we serve.”