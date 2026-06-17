Grain Management to Combine Ritter, Great Plains Into 20-State Fiber Platform

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – Grain Management is betting that regional fiber providers need to get bigger to stay competitive.

The new company, Rightfiber, would bring together Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications and Blair, Nebraska-based Great Plains Communications. The combined operator would serve more than 400 communities, connect 300,000 homes and businesses, and operate a 28,000-mile regional fiber network, the companies said Tuesday .