Fiber

Grain Management to Combine Ritter, Great Plains Into 20-State Fiber Platform

The pending deal would create Rightfiber and expand Grain’s regional fiber reach

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

1 min read
Grain Management to Combine Ritter, Great Plains Into 20-State Fiber Platform
Workers install fiber optic cable, 2021 by Ted S. Warren/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – Grain Management is betting that regional fiber providers need to get bigger to stay competitive.

The new company, Rightfiber, would bring together Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications and Blair, Nebraska-based Great Plains Communications. The combined operator would serve more than 400 communities, connect 300,000 homes and businesses, and operate a 28,000-mile regional fiber network, the companies said Tuesday

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Fiber Great Plains Communications Heath Simpson Todd Foje Rightfiber Grain Management Ritter communications Rural

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