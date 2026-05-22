Great Plains Communications to Acquire Fastwyre Broadband’s Nebraska Holdings

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 – Great Plains Communications, a Nebraska-based digital infrastructure company that serves the Midwest, has agreed to acquire Fastwyre Broadband’s Nebraska holdings, providing greater digital access and network upgrades to GPC customers.

Through the acquisition, GPC will acquire Fastwyre’s operations in more than two dozen Nebraska communities. Current Fastwyre customers will gain access to GPC’s technicians and call centers, along with expanded service options and future network upgrades. Customers will also benefit from the GPC MEF-certified 20,000+ mile fiber network that is designed for speed, reliability and security.

“Our vision has always been to expand our fiber network throughout the Midwest and beyond and acquiring Fastwyre’s Nebraska business is a strategic milestone in that journey,” GPC CEO Todd Foje said . He said he was optimistic about the acquisition strengthening the company and leading to continued growth, while still serving Nebraska as it has for 115 years.

GPC Chief Financial Officer Nick Wilkin added, “The financial strength of our company allows us to pursue strategic acquisitions like this while also funding the critical network upgrades that Nebraska homes and businesses need.” The company is ready to seamlessly integrate Fastwyre customers and two dozen employees into GPC’s services.

The Fastwyre Nebraska customers are in these communities: Arlington, Basset, Belden, Bellevue, Blair, Carroll, Emerson, Fort Calhoun, Fremont, Herman, Homer, Kennard, Laurel, Lyons, Macy, Meadow Grove, Newport, Oakland, Osmond, Pender, Rosalie, Tekamah, Thurston, Walthill, Wayne and Winnebago.

GPC will gradually upgrade and integrate Fastwyre into its existing network, with the investment enabling residential and business customers in communities to access fiber-driven services.