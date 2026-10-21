WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2026 - Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., says aiding Ukraine is essential to protecting American security.

Wicker recently led a congressional delegation to Andorra, Ukraine, and Poland, where he emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression.

Wicker, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a recent statement that Ukraine is a "vital link in the chain of American national defense." According to him, eight in ten Americans view Russia as a threat to U.S. security; a Russian victory would weaken America and invite further conflict.

Wicker’s recent meetings in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian defense officials underscored the practical stakes. Starlink remains essential to protecting Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure, while expanding allied production of air-defense interceptors would strengthen both Ukraine and NATO.

Wicker and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, also reportedly proposed expanding Ukraine’s Starlink coverage roughly 300 kilometres - about 186 miles - into Russian territory. The idea was that more reliable satellite connectivity would help Ukrainian forces locate and target Russian ballistic-missile launchers before they fire at Ukrainian cities.

For Wicker, expanded Starlink access is not merely a communications issue - it is a practical way to help Ukraine protect civilians, target Russian missile launchers, and strengthen its overall defense.

Ukraine’s defense industry, especially its innovations in drone warfare, is also becoming a source of lessons for American manufacturers and military personnel.

The day after Wicker’s delegation left Kyiv, Russia launched missiles and drones at the city, violating President Trump’s declared energy ceasefire. “Putin’s sabotage and assassination campaigns in Germany, Poland, and elsewhere are further tests of Western resolve,” Wicker said.