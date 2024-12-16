Windhausen Stepping Down as Head of SHLB in 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 – The Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition will begin a new chapter in 2025 as its executive director, John Windhausen, is planning to step down after 15 years of transformative leadership.

Described by colleagues as “the heart and soul of the coalition,” Windhausen has guided SHLB since its founding in 2009, championing broadband access for schools, libraries, healthcare facilities, and other anchor institutions.

“Our advocacy is entering a phase where it will need to ramp up significantly, particularly with changes in the presidential administration,” said Windhausen, in a release . “At this stage in my career, I’d like to continue working on the issues I love from a different perspective. This transition provides an ideal opportunity for new leadership to engage with incoming policymakers and carry the coalition’s mission forward.”

Under Windhausen’s leadership, the coalition’s advocacy efforts this year included urging the Federal Communications Commission to restore competitive local exchange carriers’ access to dark fiber. SHLB also pushed for reforms in utility pole attachment policies, advocating for fairer cost-sharing models between pole owners and internet service providers. Additionally, the coalition called on the FCC to expand funding under the E-Rate Hotspot Order to include LTE-enabled devices, such as Chromebooks and laptops, to help close the homework gap.

Incoming Board chair Phil Neufeld said: “I’m honored to lead SHLB during this pivotal transition. Building on John’s remarkable legacy, I’m committed to working closely with new leadership to address evolving broadband needs and ensure the coalition thrives.”