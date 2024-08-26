Wireless Carriers Press FCC to Expand Access to Light Poles

WASHINGTON, August 26, 2024 – As the federal government prepares to release billions of dollars to fund rural broadband projects, major Internet Service Providers want federal regulators to expand access to utility poles – a critical factor in the timely deployment of new broadband networks.

The urgency of this issue was underscored last Wednesday , when representatives from CTIA, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon met with Federal Communications Commission representatives to seek clarification on whether utility-owned light poles fell under the definition of "pole" in Section 224 of the Communications Act.

Section 224(f)(1) mandates that utilities must provide cable television systems and telecommunications carriers with nondiscriminatory access to any pole, duct, conduit, or right-of-way they own or control. CTIA argued that this definition should naturally extend to utility-owned light poles, which are increasingly important in the deployment of 5G networks and other broadband infrastructure.

This clarification has particular significance in that the U.S. has embarked on a multibillion-dollar initiative to connect unserved and underserved households to high-speed internet. Industry stakeholders have expressed concern that the make-ready work required to prepare utility poles for new attachments could stifle the rollout of these networks, delaying the benefits of expanded broadband access to rural and remote communities.

CTIA has since 2019 been advocating for this “light pole” clarification, which it sees as essential to advancing the national objective of bridging the digital divide, especially through the expansion of mobile wireless services and 5G home broadband.

During the meeting, CTIA urged the FCC to continue refining the regulatory framework for pole attachments, emphasizing that clearer guidelines were necessary to streamline infrastructure deployment and reduce the barriers that currently hinder progress.