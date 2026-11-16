WASHINGTON, November 16, 2026 – Wireless association CTIA is asking the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen safeguards in its proposed prison phone-jamming rules, warning that the technology could disrupt legitimate wireless communications, including 911 calls and emergency alerts.

In a Nov. 12 filing, the wireless industry trade association urged the FCC to revise a draft order that would authorize jamming technology in correctional facilities for the first time. The proposal is intended to prevent incarcerated individuals from using contraband cellphones, but CTIA said recent testing at a South Carolina prison demonstrated that jamming systems can interfere with lawful communications both inside and outside correctional facilities.