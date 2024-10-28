Wireless Players Want FCC to Expand Wi-Fi Hotspots Approach

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 – Leading voices in the wireless sector have backed a proposal calling for a shift in funding rules that would relieve schools of a costly and cumbersome process: managing Wi-Fi hotspots.

Qualcomm, a leading developer of semiconductors and software, along with CTIA , the nation’s leading wireless industry association, each submitted filings Friday urging the Federal Communications Commission to grant requests from the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Schools, Health, Libraries & Broadband Coalition to broaden the scope of E-Rate funding.

“Qualcomm respectfully requests the FCC grant the unopposed petitions that ask the agency to provide E-Rate funding for mobile service to laptops and tablets with embedded mobile connectivity, rather than require all schools and libraries to pay for and administer separate, standalone mobile hotspots to provide connectivity to students in need,” stated Qualcomm’s filing signed by John Kuzin, Vice President of Spectrum Policy & Regulatory Counsel.

Kuzin, added, “Allowing this option would offer cost savings and ease administrative burdens on school districts, many of which are already dealing with substantial financial challenges and workforce shortages.”

Both Qualcomm and CTIA have urged the FCC to revisit aspects of Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s E-Rate Hotspot order . Adopted in July , the ruling expanded E-Rate support to include off-premises use of Wi-Fi hotspots for school and library patrons, but limited funding to hotspot devices that are bundled with commercial wireless service. Devices without such service or non-hotspot Wi-Fi-enabled devices were excluded from support.

Qualcomm emphasized that its Snapdragon technology powered many cellular-enabled laptops and tablets, including the LTE-enabled Chromebooks widely used in schools, which can connect to cellular networks (like LTE or 5G) without needing an external device.

Requiring standalone hotspots, Qualcomm argued, forces schools to buy additional equipment, increasing costs and complicating connectivity for students who could otherwise access the internet directly on the devices they already have.

LAUSD, the nation’s second-largest school district, has previously informed the FCC of safety and logistical concerns with standalone hotspots. LAUSD highlighted incidents where hotspot devices experienced battery swelling, and, in one case, a device even caught fire—prompting a recall of over 50,000 units.

Educators also noted high loss rates of hotspots, as students are required to manage two devices instead of one, and cited frequent troubleshooting issues, which further burden school resources and disrupt connectivity for students.

These organizations argue that this approach would better support the FCC’s goals for cost-effectiveness and compliance, as it could help schools maximize funding within existing caps.