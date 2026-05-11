Earnings

Ziply Fiber Sustains Subscriber Growth Under BCE Ownership

The company is on track to hit 3 million fiber passings by 2028.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
Ziply Fiber Sustains Subscriber Growth Under BCE Ownership
Photo of Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE Inc. & Bell Canada.

May 11, 2026 – Ziply ended the quarter with 368,643 fiber customers, up 7 percent year over year. 

BCE Inc. reported Thursday that Ziply Fiber added 6,775 fiber subscribers during the quarter, slightly ahead of the 5,640 fiber customers added during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The provider is pushing forward with an aggressive fiber expansion strategy across the Pacific Northwest under its new ownership by Bell Canada Enterprises.

Post tagged in
Earnings Ziply BCE Curtis Millen Harold Zeitz Mirko Bibic

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