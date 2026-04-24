80 Groups Oppose FCC E-Rate Bidding Portal

April 24, 2026 – Eighty education, library, and broadband groups urged the Federal Communications Commission to reject a proposed E-Rate bidding portal, warning in a filing Thursday that it would add complexity and deter participation in the $2.5 billion-per-year program.

The proposal would overhaul how schools and libraries request broadband funding, replacing the current competitive bidding process with a centralized portal overseen by the Universal Service Administrative Company. Federal regulators are set to vote later this month on the change.

Groups, including the National Education Association, said the change risks undermining a program widely viewed as effective for connecting schools and libraries.

The portal is “not only unnecessary, but undermines the good work being done to streamline the E-Rate program” the organizations said in the filing . They urged the FCC to scrap the proposal or delay implementation, conduct testing, and seek additional input.

The E-Rate program provides about $2.5 billion annually to help schools and libraries secure affordable broadband. Schools and libraries currently submit service requests to USAC, which posts them publicly so providers can bid before funding is approved.

The FCC’s proposal would require bids to be submitted through a centralized portal, giving regulators direct access to bidding data instead of relying on applicant certifications. Schools would also be required to submit their evaluations of bids.

Opponents said the system would be “excessively burdensome and duplicative” and could introduce delays, confusion, and conflicts with state and local procurement rules.

The added requirements could discourage participation, particularly among smaller applicants, organizations warned.

The groups pointed to a recent Government Accountability Office review that found E-Rate already has strong anti-fraud safeguards, including audits and dedicated oversight staff.

They questioned the need for a major overhaul, saying the draft order “does not fully address” why additional measures are necessary.

They also raised concerns about cost, noting the FCC has not detailed the expense of building and maintaining the portal or its potential impact on the Universal Service Fund.

The proposal could disproportionately affect small and rural schools and libraries that lack the resources to manage new requirements, the groups said.

If the FCC moves forward, they urged the agency to delay implementation until at least 2029, conduct beta testing, and provide training.

The FCC has defended the proposal, arguing a centralized portal would reduce fraud by giving regulators direct access to bidding data.

The agency has cited enforcement actions and past fraud cases as justification and said it is not convinced the new system would be overly burdensome.