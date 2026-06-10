BEAD

Astound Explains $165 Million BEAD Refusal in Texas

Resound also dropped out in the state.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Astound Explains $165 Million BEAD Refusal in Texas
Photo of a worker leaving an Astound van from the company

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – Astound Broadband walked away from about $165 million in federal broadband funding in Texas. The company said it did so because only part of its application was approved.

An Astound spokesperson said in an email that the company had submitted 33 applications during the state’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program bidding. Those applications were for specific project areas but constituted a single contiguous fiber route that would be out of Astound’s existing footprint.

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