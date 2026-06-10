Astound Explains $165 Million BEAD Refusal in Texas

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – Astound Broadband walked away from about $165 million in federal broadband funding in Texas. The company said it did so because only part of its application was approved.

An Astound spokesperson said in an email that the company had submitted 33 applications during the state’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program bidding. Those applications were for specific project areas but constituted a single contiguous fiber route that would be out of Astound’s existing footprint.